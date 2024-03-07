Formula 1 boys toy

By John Smith • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 16:55

Something special for the mancave Credit: Memento Exclusives

There is little doubt that Formula 1 which has now returned for the 2024 season is loved by ‘petrol heads’ many of whom can afford to pay big for their enjoyment.

Can you afford the ultimate boys toy?

Now if they need something special for their ‘mancave’, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team has teamed up with Memento Exclusives to offer state-of-the-art AMR24 Show Car Simulators.

The simulators are made using the team’s CAD drawings used to design and manufacture the actual car.

Made to order and painted in iconic British racing green, this is a rare opportunity for fans and gamers and is the closest thing to driving the real car claim the manufacturers as they look to persuade potential customers to part with €143,266.95 provided that they are prepared to wait a minimum of 12 weeks for construction.

Special signed edition to be auctioned

For the man (or woman) who has everything however, there will be a one off special edition signed by two-time World Champion, Fernando Alonso and Canadian F1 driver, Lance Stroll, which will be auctioned online on March 11 and the price could surprise everyone.

As the simulator is made in and shipped from the UK, any potential buyer in the EU should be prepared for an interesting discussion with customs once it arrives at the border.