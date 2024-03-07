German woman reveals the secret to Spanish happiness

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 19:54

Street party in Barcelona. Credit: Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock.com

A revelation by a German student in Barcelona has captured the internet’s attention, as she claims to know what makes Spaniards so happy.

In a recent TikTok post that quickly went viral, Kim, a marketing student from Germany, shared her insights into Spanish happiness.

After securing an internship at a real estate agency in Barcelona, she began to explore and understand the local culture deeply. This experience led her to an intriguing conclusion about the nation’s joy.

The joy of living Spanish style

Kim’s exploration into Spanish customs and festivities has allowed her to form a unique theory on the country’s widespread happiness.

According to her, Spaniards seize every opportunity to celebrate life, whether through spontaneous parties or embracing the moment.

This vibrant approach to living, she suggests, is a key ingredient to their contentment.

Music and merriment on the streets

Responding to a follower’s curiosity, Kim pinpointed street performances as a vital source of joy. She highlighted how Spaniards enjoy and participate in music and dance in public spaces, from subway stations to restaurant doorways.

‘Why are Spaniards happier?’ one might ask. Kim’s response showcases a video of people dancing joyously to a street saxophonist, illustrating the spontaneous celebration of life that characterises Spanish happiness.

Viral reaction and global envy

Kim’s observation has sparked a flurry of reactions on TikTok, with many users echoing her sentiments about Spain’s unparalleled atmosphere.

Comments such as ‘Spain is the best country I have visited’, another person said, ‘we don’t go to parties, the party is us.’

‘I have travelled to many countries and none like Spain, I swear: the food, the culture and everything.’ underscore the global admiration for Spanish vivacity and the envy it inspires.

This young German’s viral insight into the Spanish way of life not only highlights the importance of cultural exchange but also serves as a reminder of the joy that can be found in embracing life’s spontaneous moments.