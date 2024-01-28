Carnival Party for the young at heart

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Jan 2024 • 15:35
Carnival party for the elderly
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
The elderly (but young at heart) of Torremolinos will take centre stage at their ‘Carnival Party’ with a snack-dinner, live music and a fancy dress competition. It will be held on Friday February 16 from 5pm to 8pm at the Palacio de Congresos.
The Councillor for the Elderly, Paloma Beramendi, said that, “with this type of event we want to prevent loneliness among our elderly and encourage participation”. Those who wish to take part should come dressed in costume to participate in the contest where there will be prizes for the best group costume, the best individual female costume and the best individual male costume.
The party will be rounded off with music by the group Metrópolis, who will encourage the attendees to dance and have a fun day out.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
