Benissa achieves tourism distinction

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 16:53

Garden in Benissa Credit: Benissa Council, Facebook

This month, Benissa City Council was awarded as a municipality with a tourism distinction in the Valencian Community.

The Department of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism has granted the town recognition for its successful tourism attraction.

This grant has been given to municipalities across Spain, which have delivered exceptionally high-quality services and contributed to sustainable and inclusive tourism.

The Councilor for Tourism, Jorge Ivars, expressed his gratitude: “I want to thank the great work of Benissa Tourism. Four years ago, we started a path focused on obtaining important distinctions, which place Benissa as a tourist reference on the Costa Blanca and we are now achieving it.”

In 2021, Benissa City Council obtained the largest subsidy in its history, awarded €2.4 million by the EU´s Next Generation fund to implement the Tourism Sustainability Plan.

By 2023, Benissa has made the most of the funds and is now celebrating its success.

Not only is the town highly visited during the summer, but Benissa´s ecological centres, the old town, and the 1920s-constructed Cathedral of the Marina continue to be highly popular landmarks within the Valencian Community.

The Mayor of Benissa, Arturo Poquet, highlighted this idea and expressed his enthusiasm about the future: “We continue to take steps for the deseasonalization of tourism that will allow us to be an attractive tourist destination 365 days a year.”