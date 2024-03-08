Costa Blanca – Michelin of Spain

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 08 Mar 2024 • 14:53

La Perla de Javea dish Credit: La Perla de Javea, Facebook

Equivalent to Michelin stars, the Soles Repsol (Repsol Suns) awards restaurants across Spain for their exceptional quality.

The Costa Blanca region maintains the top position under the Repsol Sun, having 19 suns granted across the coast.

Javea has been particularly sunny for the past few years, holding six Repsol Suns across the town.

Alberto Ferruz´s BonAmb Restaurant, located at Carretera de Benitachell, was awarded three suns by Repsol.

With the variety of traditional Mexican and Spanish dishes, the restaurant remains to be one the best fine dining spots in Costa Blanca.

The langoustine delicacy and innovative aperitifs with meat and spices can be enjoyed in the beautiful green location in Javea.

Followed by BonAmb is the Tula restaurant, awarded two Repsol suns. The restaurant is run by Borja Susilla, a chef from Alcarreño, who had been inspired by his grandmother, Tula´s cooking.

Unforgettable dishes, including the shisho leaf tacos with smoked eel and pork ears with roasted garlic, remain a favourite among locals and visitors.

La Perla de Javea, the hidden jewel of the town´s gastronomy, stands with one Repsol sun, presenting the very essence and freshness of the Spanish seafood on the grill, alongside gourmet wine.

Denia, having been included in UNESCO´s top gastronomy towns, holds three Repsol suns in Quique Dacosta. With unbelievably beautiful deserts and immaculate, renovated paellas, the restaurant presents one of the best gastronomic experiences in the country.

With two suns awarded by Repsol is also the Beat Restaurant in Calpe, which is listed as one of the top ten restaurants in Calpe on TripAdvisor, and proudly holds a Michelin star. With vegetarian and gluten-free options, the Beat Restaurant beats everything else in the town for its varied and explorative menu.

In Benissa, the Casa Bernadi restaurant is also a two-sun-rated establishment, located in a beautiful garden area, and offering specialised Italian cuisine, with freshly-baked artisan bread and every type of pasta imaginable.