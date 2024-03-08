Optic action against diabetes

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 16:10

Eye check at the doctors Credit: Ksenia Chernaya

Specsavers Optic announced their collaboration with NGO DiabetesCERO throughout the upcoming year.

The ambitious project focuses on raising significant funds to finance medical research and find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

Specsavers Optic has offices across Spain, including the Costa Blanca region, in Javea and Calpe, and aims to raise more than €5,000 throughout 2024.

The company’s director, Nerea Galdos-Little, explained the link between eye health and diabetes. “We seek to educate and inform everyone about the relationship between diabetes and loss of vision, encouraging diabetics to carefully monitor their glucose levels and undergo regular eye exams.”

He also discussed the dangers of diabetic retinopathy: a complication of diabetes, which causes damage to the eye´s blood vessels, resulting in vision problems and even blindness.

In Spain, more than 1,000 people are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes each year, the majority being under 15 years old.

The president of DiabetesCero, Isabel Merida, emphasized the need to “invest in research and address a disease that often goes unnoticed by society, but has a significant impact on the families who live with it.”

To improve medical care and provide guaranteed treatment of diabetes, Specsavers Optics will spend the next year participating in challenges and activities designed to raise awareness and encourage their customers to re-evaluate their health.