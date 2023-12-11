Quironsalud Torrevieja – Diabetes

By EWN • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 14:07

Doctor checking glucose level in diabetic patient in clinic

Diabetes incidence increases by 42% in four years

Its increase is closely linked to the increase in obesity in the population

Dr. Giselle Girón, endocrinologist at the Obesity Unit of the Quirónsalud Valencia Hospital, warns that the number of people with diabetes has increased by 42% since 2019, which means it already affects one in seven adults and places us with the second highest rate in Europe.

Diabetes, as explained by Dr. Jorge Cid, a specialist in endocrinology at Quirónsalud Torrevieja and the Obesity Unit at Quirónsalud Alicante, “cases of type 2 diabetes mellitus have skyrocketed due to its close relationship with obesity which, although by itself is not a cause of diabetes, but is an important contributing factor for its appearance”.

As specialist Georgio Kyriacos, endocrinologist at Quirónsalud Murcia, clarifies, “the more overweight, the higher the amount of fat in the body that produces an increase in insulin resistance. As a result, muscle, fat and liver cells do not respond well to insulin and cannot absorb glucose from the blood easily and blood sugar rises. The pancreas, in an attempt to reduce this glycemia, generates more and more insulin until it is exhausted and does not produce large amounts of this hormone, causing hyperglycaemia and consequently diabetes.”

Main diseases associated with diabetes

Diabetes is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower limb amputations. “Likewise,” adds Dr. Girón, ” poorly controlled diabetes increases the chances of complications and is the cause of premature death, as well as an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, especially those with poor glycaemic control.”

Along these lines, Dr. Cid also warns that “diabetes increases the risk of dementia and depression and increases the risk of bone diseases, including osteoporosis, and of skin and mouth diseases, including gum disease with the consequent loss of teeth.”

Regular check-ups for the care of the diabetic patient

Regular check-ups are essential to prevent organ complications caused by diabetes. Quirónsalud specialists recommend that diabetics undergo the following check-ups on a regular basis:

Complete foot check-up

Go to the ophthalmology specialist for a fundus study

Laboratory tests to assess glycaemic control, renal and liver function

Complete Dental Exam

And remember, if in doubt, consult a specialist.