Spanish police arrest man for attacks on Jewish community

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 19:44

Police arrest anti Semitic suspect. Credit: interior.gob.es

Spain’s National Police have arrested a man who encouraged others to ‘take up arms’ against the Jewish community.

On Wednesday, March 6 the National Police took a significant step by apprehending an individual in Melilla, accused of promoting terrorism and inciting violence against the Jewish community.

A planned assault

The arrest occurred following the suspect’s involvement in the orchestrated attack on Melilla’s Central Synagogue, ‘Or Zaruah Yamin Benarroch,’ on October 18, 2023.

Initial investigations into this deeply radicalised person began in November, spurred by their online activities. The individual’s social media profiles revealed an alarming endorsement of Daesh, coupled with unwavering support for the violent acts perpetrated by Hamas.

The path to radicalisation

Investigators have traced the suspect’s swift descent into radicalisation over recent months. This journey has seen an escalation in aggressive rhetoric, with the individual making direct appeals for the execution of violent Jihad, including martyrdom.

A particularly concerning discovery was a list targeting members of Melilla’s Jewish community, with the suspect marking potential targets on social media.

Evidence seized

The early morning operation, led by the National Police’s General Information Commissariat with support from the Melilla Provincial Information Brigade, resulted in the seizure of computers, phones, and relevant documents from the suspect’s home. These items are currently under close examination by the authorities.

Judicial proceedings

Following the arrest, the suspect was presented to the Central Court of Instruction number One of the National Court. The court has since ordered the individual’s remand in custody, underlining the gravity of the accusations.

This case highlights the ongoing threat of radicalisation and the importance of vigilance and prompt action by law enforcement agencies to safeguard communities from terrorism and hate crimes.