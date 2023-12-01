Spanish – Israeli Tensions Spark Concern For Jewish Communities

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 18:44

Pedro Sanchez, and Rodica Radian-Gordon, Israeli ambassador to Spain. Credit: pedro.sanchezperezcastejon/Facebook.com

THE recent diplomatic tensions between Spanish and Israeli politicians are also being felt by Jewish communities throughout Spain.

Reportedly, the disagreement between Spain and Israel has reached a critical point according to the Jewish Community of Barcelona (CIB.CAT) and the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE).

On Friday, December 1, they expressed concerns over the current tensions, highlighting the fragility of their longstanding ties, writes 20 Minutos.

Representatives called for ‘responsibility and for diplomacy to be recovered as a way of understanding between friendly and allied countries.

They added: ‘We regret the current diplomatic crisis between the Spanish State and the State of Israel, which represents the most delicate moment in their relations.’

Decades Of Positive Relations

Dating back over 40 years, the bilateral relations between Spain and Israel have yielded substantial benefits. These benefits have enriched both nations and their citizens, as well as bolstering Jewish life in Catalonia and Spain.

The communities stressed the importance of these achievements and the need to preserve them.

Challenges To Israeli Sovereignty

The communities firmly believe in Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. They stated, ‘A country like Israel, which fights for its survival and combats the most savage terrorism, and does so in compliance with international laws, cannot be questioned.’

This strong stance underscores their support for Israel’s actions within the bounds of international law.

Strengthening Catalonia-Israel Ties

In Catalonia, the call is for deepening connections with Israel. Specifically, there’s a push for the completion of a project to open an official delegation of the Government of the Generalitat in Israel.

They argue that stronger and more numerous ties will lead to greater understanding, exchanges, and ultimately, peace.

Rising Anti-Semitism: A Growing Concern

Finally, the Jewish communities expressed alarm at the rise in anti-Semitism in Catalonia, Spain, and globally.

In their opinion the current diplomatic situation has added ‘to the increase in anti-Semitism in Catalonia , in Spain, and throughout the world to levels not seen in recent decades.’