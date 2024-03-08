Valencian innovation: Driverless beach cleaners

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Mar 2024 • 14:38

Valencian innovation. Credit: mjosecatala/Instagram.com

The Valencia City Council has taken a bold step towards integrating innovation into urban management.

The Valencia City Council has reached a milestone in innovation with the inauguration of the Urban Sandbox ordinance.

The novel initiative aims to transform Spain’s third-largest city into a hub for technological innovation and problem-solving.

Spearheaded by the Department of Innovation, led by Paula Llobet, the ordinance seeks to position Valencia at the forefront of urban innovation, as stated by the councillor herself.

Revolutionising public services

The Urban Sandbox is part of the Valencia Innovation Capital strategy, championed by Mayor Maria Jose Catala.

This initiative is set against the backdrop of the Fallas celebrations, turning Valencia into a living lab for testing new products and services.

This effort aims to engage companies, startups, technology centres, and university research teams in developing solutions that can enhance urban life.

Solutions for cleaner beaches

A standout project under this initiative is the deployment of driverless vehicles for beach cleaning. Mimicking the functionality of domestic robots, these autonomous sand cleaning robots are being trialled on selected beach areas.

Their adaptation to the beach environment showcases a creative approach to maintaining clean and welcoming public spaces.

Streetlight charging points

Furthermore, the initiative is set to transform streetlights in Valencia. Beyond illuminating streets and squares, these fixtures are envisioned to double as charging points for electric vehicles.

This dual-purpose approach reflects a broader ambition to integrate sustainability and convenience into the urban infrastructure.

Another ambitious project involves the trial of new products and services at municipal sports facilities, aiming to reduce energy consumption while upholding quality and comfort standards.

These initiatives embody the Urban Sandbox resource concept, facilitating innovation in public spaces.

Streamlining innovation

The Urban Sandbox ordinance also introduces a streamlined administrative process, including a ‘single window’ system for easier access.

Companies participating in the initiative will benefit from an exemption on public domain occupancy fees, promoting efficiency and encouraging wider adoption of innovative solutions.

Aligned with the European innovation agenda, the Valencia Urban Sandbox initiative fosters controlled testing and experimentation in urban settings, paving the way for innovative solutions to urban challenges.