Coto Restaurante – a hidden gem overlooking Marbella

By EWN • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 10:47

Coto Restaurante recently opened in 2022, is a luxury dining experience situated in the mountains overlooking Marbella. Located on the winding road on the way to Ronda the restaurant offers breathtaking views of the Costa del Sol.

The restaurant owner and head chef Clive Rodgers purchased the building in 2018 and began construction in 2022 with local architect Juan Salvator Shvartxberg. Originally from South Africa Clive opened the venue with the aim to connect the natural Andalusian landscape with the interior of the restaurant. The attention to detail in the venue is evident with the floor to ceiling glass doors, porcelain countertops and wooden paneling on the walls. As customers walk up the steps to the venue, they can experience the natural landscape where the inspiration for the modern architecture developed.

The menu focuses on a masterpiece of flavour with succulent cuts of meat and fresh fish, each dish captivates all the senses. Customers can expect a menu that features a raw bar, bar bites, dishes to share and high-quality meat cuts. If you just want to enjoy a drink whilst taking in the breathtaking views, the experienced staff can recommend one of their signature cocktails featuring classics such as a mojito and pornstar martini. They also offer some twists that are exclusive to Coto. Featuring drinks such as Coffee Smortini and Royal Oak this venue provides both classic and innovative drinks that showcase unique ingredients and flavour combinations.

The venue is also the perfect venue to celebrate key milestones such as weddings and birthdays. They also celebrate the smaller moments with an upcoming event for Mother’s Day featuring a glass of bubbly with your meal. If you like many have left buying a present for your mother to the last minute, why not treat her to a fabulous meal in the Marbella hills.

Coto Restaurante is on the Ctra. de Ronda, A-397, Km 44, 29679, Benahavís, Malaga. Its standard opening times are Monday to Saturday, 1pm to 12am, and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday. To make a reservation or get more information on upcoming events call +34 951 744 777 to avoid disappointment.

Sponsored