Remodelling Estepona’s historic centre

Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 15:30
Calle Terraza
The mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has presented the project for the remodelling of Calle Terraza, one of the main arteries of the city’s road network due to its mainly commercial character.
The Mayor held a meeting with shopkeepers and local residents to present this proposal, which aims to completely transform the street to make it more accessible, safer and more sustainable. He informed the meeting that the works have already been put out to tender for €2.4 million financed by the EU’s Next Generation Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and are expected to take eight months to complete.
The project has opted to give priority to pedestrians and create a feeling of spaciousness to the entire urban area. In addition, the new project will renew the current paving by incorporating safer materials for pedestrians and will unify the different levels of the road to reduce the risk of falling or tripping, creating continuity along its route.
Calle Terraza connects Avenida Andalucía with Avenida España, and the area of action envisaged runs along this road from Avenida de Los Reales towards the sea, crossing the historic heart of the city.
The work on Calle Terraza is part of the project to revitalise the historic quarter, ‘Estepona, Garden of the Costa del Sol‘, which Estepona Town Hall has been working on for the past decade.
