Universal appeals in Albir

By EWN • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 20:11

Alain makes coffee

BETTER than breakfast in bed! Universal café delights with its breakfast options.

From 10am, The Universal Lounge Bar in Albir offers a bright and tempting range of meals for a hearty start to your day.

From a light continental plate with Havarti cheese, ham and toast, to fried or scrambled eggs with bacon, or a large full English cooked breakfast, the lounge is open from 9.30 am until 9pm, every day except Thursday. If you prefer the Spanish style, there are many ways to top your tostada.

The Universal Lounge Bar has also added their own special twist to breakfast. In Belgian and French tradition, there are also freshly baked butter croissants, flaky chocolate pastry rolls, sweet raisin cake and crunchy breakfast cookies. All washed down with a cup of internationally renowned ‘Illy’ coffee, or range of speciality teas.

Owner Alain has operated the bar for 15 years and delights in providing quality and choice for his clients. Specialising in a range of Belgian beers, there’s also a selection of wines and soft drinks to suit every palate.

Compliments flow in for the beautiful range of ‘croque’, which is a type of toasted sandwich and the daily menu includes fresh salads, tapas, pizza and pasta and a wide choice of main dishes.

Don’t forget the Universal Lounge Bar is open on Sunday morning too. It’s the perfect venue for market morning brunch!

Universal Lounge Bar

Avenida del Albir, 68

03581 L’Albir

Sponsored