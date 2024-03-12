By Anna Ellis •
Ahead of schedule: La Mata sports pavilion gears up for grand finish. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.
The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, recently visited the ongoing works at the La Mata municipal sports pavilion.
The new pavilion is located between Calle Delfín, Calle Francia, and Avenida de los Daneses.
During his inspection, the mayor announced that the construction progress is on track, and it is anticipated that this highly demanded sports infrastructure will be fully completed before the end of 2024, surpassing the initially set deadline of 18 months.
Exciting additions to the pavilion include a gym of over 100 m2 on the ground floor and two multipurpose rooms of 95 m2 each, which can be combined to accommodate meetings and various social and cultural activities.
These enhancements aim to meet the growing demand within the Torrevieja district.
Additionally, facilities such as team and referee changing rooms, restrooms, an outdoor lobby, a cafeteria, access control, and a cloakroom will be available.
A basement area has also been constructed to house additional facilities and serve as a warehouse, allowing the ground floor to offer more services to its users.
The layout of the building allows for multiple simultaneous events, with a seating capacity of 400 people, including almost 200 seats.
