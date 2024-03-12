Almeria taking off from March 30

By John Smith • Published: 12 Mar 2024 • 12:38

Almeria Airport ready to welcome additional passengers Credit: AENA

Although no-one could claim that Almeria Airport is a gateway to the world, it will have many more flights to new destinations effective from March 30.

New summer destinations

During the winter period it just serves 11 destinations but after Easter that is going to expand dramatically with many additional destinations being served, although they have different start and cut off dates but at least the choice is greater.

According to latest news from the Airport, Internal flights will take you to Asturias, Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Melilla, Palma de Mallorca Santiago de Compostella, Sevilla, Valladolid and Zaragoza with some flights actually being cheaper than catching a train!

As far as international flights are concerned, the UK is the busiest destination with flights to Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, London Gatwick, London Stansted and Manchester.

Other European destinations are Brussels, Luxembourg, Paris, Prague and Rotterdam plus of course there are numerous international connections via both Barcelona and Madrid.

All of this is subject to confirmation and some flights only run in the summer months, whilst occasional charter flights may offer additional destinations.

Best European Airport again

It has been a good week for Almeria Airport what with news of additional destinations from March 30 and now named best European Airport in its category.

This is the second time that the Airports Council International (ACI) has recognised Almería Airport as the Best European Airport in its category – less than two million passengers annually – after granting it that honour in 2018.

In some ways it may be easier for an airport with a limited number of passengers and flights to offer an exceptional service but equally, without forethought and dedication, the organisation could become complacent and just offer a mediocre service.

In the case of Almeria, it is regularly reviewing its standards, so that both the building itself and the services available meet the needs of the modern passenger who expects to be able to check in and go through security and passport control as smoothly and quickly as possible whilst those returning need to recover up their baggage quickly and exit the airport surroundings easily.