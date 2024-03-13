By Anna Ellis •
Alicante-Elche Airport soars to victory: Named Best in Europe. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook.
Once again, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has proven itself by winning the title of the best airport in Europe in its category.
This is the fourth time it has achieved this impressive recognition.
The Airports Council International (ACI) awards this honour, which shows the airport’s commitment to providing excellent services and facilities.
The airport’s success is measured through the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) programme, which carefully evaluates various aspects of the passenger experience, including accessibility, facilities, staff friendliness, security, and wait times.
The ASQ programme relies on feedback from travellers, which gives a clear picture of their satisfaction with the airport’s services.
Laura Navarro, the director of the airport, is proud of this achievement.
She highlights the airport’s dedication to prioritising passengers’ needs and mentions the ongoing efforts to improve facilities and services to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for every traveller.
