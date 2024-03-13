Electricity prices fluctuate dramatically on March 14

By John Ensor •
Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 20:59
Electricity prices.
Credit: Lisa-S/Shutterstock.com
Consumers who are savvy about the hourly fluctuations in electricity prices can benefit from significant savings.
On Thursday, March 14, customers tied to the wholesale market’s regulated tariff will see a substantial 15 per cent decrease in their electricity rates compared to Wednesday, March 13.
With an average rate standing at £35.99 per megawatt hour (MWh), identifying the best times to operate energy-intensive devices like washing machines or dishwashers becomes a clever strategy to cut down on utility expenses.
The maximum price, of €87.85/MWh, will be between 7:00am and 8:00 am, while the minimum price of €3.20/MWh will be between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, according to data from the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE).
These figures highlight the potential for cost-effective energy consumption by adjusting the timing of appliance use.
Understanding these fluctuations enables regulated tariff customers to make informed decisions, leveraging the lowest rates to minimise their electricity bills.
With strategic planning, embracing the hours around the minimum pricing can lead to noticeable savings and more efficient home energy management.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.