By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 18:06

Pause, paws, and planning: Finland's Siberian Flying Squirrels. Image: Marinecat268 / Shutterstock.com.

EU laws mandate the protection of the Siberian flying squirrel, a unique species mainly found in Finland and Estonia, by preventing any unnecessary disturbance to its habitat.

In Finland, projects like the one in Pori need to follow regulations to avoid harming flying squirrel habitats.

Recently, when flying squirrel droppings were found at a proposed construction site in Pori, the project was put on hold.

The city then hired an environmental consultancy to survey the area thoroughly, identifying suitable breeding sites and trees where droppings were found.

The Yyterinniemi peninsula near Pori, known for its port and industrial development, is being carefully planned to balance economic growth with protecting the environment.

The survey aims to locate and safeguard habitats preferred by the flying squirrel, preventing the destruction of vital ecosystems.

This isn’t the first time the Siberian flying squirrel has affected development in Finland.

The construction of the Helsinki-Espoo inter-city tram line was stopped four years ago for similar reasons.

Cities like Espoo have adjusted zoning rules to accommodate the needs of these tree-dwelling animals.

Ongoing research, such as tracking flying squirrels with radio collars, helps understand their movements and habitat needs, guiding urban planning decisions.