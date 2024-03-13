Rincon de la Victoria targets key European markets

By Catherine McGeer •
European Tourism Takes Centre Stage
RINCON de la Victoria’s Tourism Department began a digital advertising campaign targeting Germany, Norway, Belgium, Finland, and the Netherlands.
Unveiled at the International Tourism Fair in Berlin (ITB), the campaign introduced exclusive ads tailored to each country’s language, featuring a customised promotional video. Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín describes it as a milestone, marking the first-ever simultaneous digital ad campaign in these countries.
The social media visibility campaign, ‘Rincón de la Victoria: Full of Life,’ targets audiences aged 30 and above on social media platforms, adapting the promotional video to local languages.
Martín highlights that user engagement directs visitors to the official Tourism Department website, inviting them to explore Rincón’s attractions. The country selection aligns with visitor data, and the overall goal is to attract new tourists, leveraging the prestigious ITB platform. In addition to the digital efforts, Rincón de la Victoria gained exposure in Berlin’s Tagesspiegel newspaper, reaching a vast audience.
