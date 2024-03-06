Rincon de la Victoria rolls out new bus route

By Catherine McGeer •
Your express ticket from La Cala del Moral
RINCON de la Victoria has launched the M164 bus line to alleviate congestion and improve public transit between La Cala del Moral and Málaga’s capital. In collaboration with the Málaga Transport Consortium and Avanza, the service provider, the town introduces seven outbound and six return trips daily for the next six months. This initiative aims to mitigate travel challenges faced by La Cala del Moral residents.
Pablo Pardini, responsible for Mobility and Transport, assures that the new route won’t affect the existing M160 line, maintaining its stops in La Cala del Moral. The temporary agreement aligns with Avanza’s commitment to introduce 15-metre buses within six months to efficiently handle the rising demand.
Mayor Francisco Salado emphasises the area’s commitment to enhancing public transportation, acknowledging the importance of timely commutes for residents. The investment underscores the determination to provide reliable and efficient services for everyone.
