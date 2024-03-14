Ana Peleteiro, an athlete and a mother

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 14 Mar 2024 • 18:27

Ana Peleteiro with her daughter Lúa in Glasgow (Foto: @atletismoRFEA).

Ana Peleteiro has imparted a profound lesson to the world of sports. A mere year and three months ago, the Galician athlete welcomed her daughter, Lúa.

Now, at the Glasgow World Championships, she won the bronze medal with a remarkable jump spanning 14.75 metres.

An impressive career

Leading up to the World Championships, Peleteiro showcased consistent improvement in her jumps through competitions in Castellón and the Spanish Championships. Despite a sluggish start in Glasgow, she clinched the bronze with a jump that set a new Spanish indoor record. Peleteiro boasts an impressive track record, including multiple international medals, such as bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and gold at the European Championships.

Her interview on Radio Nacional de España’s Tablero Deportivo serves as a beacon of inspiration for many.

A monumental act of resilience.

“We knew it would be an immense challenge,” Ana reflects on her pregnancy. Nonetheless, everything has proceeded smoothly. The Spanish athlete swiftly returned to the pinnacle of triple jump postpartum. Motherhood, undoubtedly, presented formidable challenges, as it does for numerous sportswomen balancing professional commitments with pregnancy.

The emotion on the Glasgow track with Lúa, her daughter, and Benjamin Compaoré, her husband, was palpable. Following relentless effort, Ana graced the podium at the World Indoor Championships, securing her berth for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Women in athletics

Peleteiro’s unwavering determination and resilience in the face of adversity have rightfully earned her acclaim as one of the foremost athletes in her discipline. She continues to defy expectations, pushing the boundaries of triple jump. Her triumph stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and serves as an inspiration to athletes worldwide, affirming that with dedication and hard work, the seemingly impossible becomes achievable. Her triumph is everywoman triumph, women everywhere are rising.