Misake a new high quality Asian Fusion restaurant opens in Mijas

By Marcos Javier Poyastro • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 11:00

IF you love Japanese food, especially all forms of sushi then the newly opened Misake Restaurant in Mijas is an absolute must to visit.

A large number of people arrived at the restaurant for its exceptional opening event which took place on Saturday March 9 with a formal ceremony whereby a red ribbon was cut and guests were welcomed personally by the owners and their staff.

There has been an incredible eye to detail when designing this modern and vibrant restaurant and it offers stylish dining both inside and out.

As you enter this elegant new eatery you can’t help but be impressed with the sense of style and size of the restaurant with its impressive bar set to one side and two quite distinct seating areas which you know will be comfortable just by looking at them.

There is also a private room with modern decoration available for parties of up to 18 people, but wherever you sit, you can be sure that not only will it be comfortable but there will be plenty of space between the tables.

When the weather becomes warmer, then there is a very large terrace that guests can also take advantage of.

The ambience is Japanese and the entire restaurant exudes a calm and peaceful mood which can only enhance the pleasure of the dining experience.

If you don’t completely understand the difference between sushi, maki, nigiris, sashimi and the other delicately flavoured options on offer, don’t worry as the experienced and knowlegable staff will be happy to explain what is on offer in this modern Asian Fusion style restaurant.

On the opening night, it was clear that everyone from kitchen staff to front of house were well trained with food being prepared from the tastiest ingredients and served with style, ensuring that the hot food was hot and the cold food was at exactly the right temperature.

Food isn’t just about taste but is a combination of senses with the addition of sight, smell, hearing and touch and many of the dishes were served on exquisite plates clearly specially commissioned by the restaurant and there were genuine food artists at work with the addition of dry ice to make the meal even more enchanting.

The mayor of Mijas took the opportunity to visit Misake and to welcome this latest restaurant to the many high quality homes of gastronomy currently open in in the municipality.

In addition to the fine food, guests were entertained with live music, a spectacular firework show and two dragons performed their traditional dance to the delight of those who were there.

Looking forward Misake is going to be a major contender for top Mijas restaurant and with the charming and popular Ms Sonia involved, guests can be assured of a warm welcome.

One of the partners in this venture, Mr En Lei Zhou, for whom this is a second restaurant experience, told Euro Weekly News that “what makes this restaurant unique is the top quality of the ingredients and the international environment, and the decoration.”

If you care to make a booking at Misake, Ctra de Mijas, Urb. Las Yucas, Nº 1 by calling 682 373 937 or 951 512 726 before March 31, you can take advantage of their opening offer of a discount of 30 per cent on normal prices and in due course they will be offering a take away option.

www.misakesushi.es

The restaurant is open seven days a week 1pm to 4.30pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Free parking is available for all clientele and patrons of the restaurant.