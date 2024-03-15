14.5 million euros in Road Improvements

By Julian Philips •
Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 16:20
Soon to be improved, the A7 motorway
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
A budget of 14.5 million euros has been allocated, by the Ministry of Transport, to improve over 280km of roads in Almeria. With just over 180km of main roads and nearly 100 km of motorways being looked at, the project will take 3 years with a possible extension of a further 2 years.
This contract is part of a larger program to maintain the road network and safety conditions which will improve the A-7 Mediterranean motorway and the N-340A in various areas including Sorbas, Los Gallardos and Huércal-Overa and further work to be undertaken on the N-341 near to Carbonaras.
