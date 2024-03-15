Costa del Sol guaranteed water until September

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The works to improve the Marbella desalination plant, demanded for decades by the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol, will guarantee the supply of drinking water to the coast of Malaga until the end of the summer.
For the moment, the public company Acosol has guarantees of supply, even if it does not rain during the spring, until the beginning of July. But with the 12 cubic hectometres of desalinated water the guarantees will be extended until September.
Works are being carried out by the Junta to increase capacity at the desalination plant on the basis of the emergency situation suffered by the province of Malaga due to the drought. However, the latest widespread rainfall has represented a turning point in terms of water reserves in the seven reservoirs located in the province.
The Mancomunidad de la Costa del Sol Occidental points out that until now the Marbella desalination plant had a production capacity of just six cubic hectometres. These new works will not only double the desalination plant’s production between now and the summer, from six to 12 cubic hectometres, and subsequently from 12 to 20, but also includes new resources in Fuengirola and Estepona, through the use of disused boreholes or portable desalination plants.
