Estepona plans a desalination plant to cope with the drought

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 10:01

Desalination plant Photo: Flickr CC / Sandia Labs

Estepona Council has approved the new Water Infrastructure Works Plan. The proposed works include aproject for the acquisition and installation of a containerised seawater desalination plant powered by a system of photovoltaic panels.

The works will be carried out according to their need and urgency in order to guarantee the water supply. The installation of the desalination plant is a priority within this action plan and Estepona Council already has the project drawn up by the company Hidralia, which consists, initially, of the construction of a containerised desalination plant at the mouth of the Castor River.

It is a water treatment plant that reduces costs and installation time as it consists of prefabricated modules. This structure, if the necessary authorisations are obtained, will be available within a few months. In addition, it will be powered by photovoltaic panels that will enable it to achieve energy self-sufficiency throughout the water treatment process. It envisages production of 20,000 m3/day, which can be increased to 30,000 m3/day in the future.