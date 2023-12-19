Estepona plans a desalination plant to cope with the drought

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 10:01
Desalination plant
Photo: Flickr CC / Sandia Labs
Estepona Council has approved the new Water Infrastructure Works Plan. The proposed works include aproject for the acquisition and installation of a containerised seawater desalination plant powered by a system of photovoltaic panels.
The works will be carried out according to their need and urgency in order to guarantee the water supply. The installation of the desalination plant is a priority within this action plan and Estepona Council already has the project drawn up by the company Hidralia, which consists, initially, of the construction of a containerised desalination plant at the mouth of the Castor River.
It is a water treatment plant that reduces costs and installation time as it consists of prefabricated modules. This structure, if the necessary authorisations are obtained, will be available within a few months. In addition, it will be powered by photovoltaic panels that will enable it to achieve energy self-sufficiency throughout the water treatment process. It envisages production of 20,000 m3/day, which can be increased to 30,000 m3/day in the future.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.