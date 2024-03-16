Buying to let in Mallorca

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 17:35
Tradional houses on cobbled street in Petra, Mallorca
Credit: Steffen Löwe, Creative Commons
One of the best value places to buy property in Mallorca is said to be the picturesque town of Petra.
Perhaps you are more drawn to coastal regions? Wherever you choose, demand is high for most locations in Mallorca.
To buy a property, you will need a Spanish fiscal identity number (NIE), if you are not already a resident. And to rent it out as a holiday let you will need to be a resident of Spain.
And your quick ticket to a residency visa could be to invest £500,000 in property, under the Golden Visa scheme.
Remember that the holiday letting market is strictly regulated in the Balearic Islands and the rules can vary from one town to the next.
The following is not a definitive guide, and you should always check for the latest details with the local authorities or a legal expert before renting out your property in the short term.
The Balearic government authorised certain zones to offer holiday rentals, and each local authority can decide whether apartment rental is permitted or whether a whole property must be let.
You will require an ETV licence (Estancia Turísticas en Viviendas) to legally rent out your home in Mallorca for shorter periods of one month or less.
For eligible properties, each owner is entitled to offer a maximum of three for holiday lets. Apartments cannot usually be let short-term.
Long-term lets are subject to other regulations.
Certain properties may not qualify for an ETV licence, for example if it is less than five years old, or in a protected or other special area.
Once you have the right permit, there are countless websites and portals where you can advertise your property for rent. You will need a system to manage bookings and many holiday let portals have these built in.
And if you live far from your rental property, consider engaging one of the many reputable property management companies which can help you with regular maintenance, pool or cleaning services.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.