65th Anniversary

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 15:15

Brian and Stephanie out on a dinner. Credit: Brian and Stephanie

MARCH 30 is a special day for Brian and Stephanie, who will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary in Albir.

In his early 20s, Brian left the army, moving across England with his family. The first job he found was as a bread delivery man, and it was there, working in the bakery, that he met his future wife, Stephanie.

“That’s how we met,” shared Brian, “throwing cakes and buns at each other.”

Brian was 21, and Stephanie 17, when they got married.

“I had a little car that my parents bought me and I´d take Stephanie out. One night in the car, I popped the question.”

They had a small, quiet, white wedding in a church, with family and close friends.

The couple moved to Spain in 2000: “The best decision of our lives.”

Now, their three children are married and live in Holland, England and the United States.

On March 30th, the whole family flies to Spain to enjoy the couple’s tradition of dining out, this time in Albir, for the 65th time.