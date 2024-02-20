Free marriage ceremony in Madrid

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 20 Feb 2024 • 12:08

Casa de la Panaderia, Madrid Credit: Madrid Council

Madrid´s historic Casa de la Panaderia attracts couples in search of a free wedding ceremony.

Located on the main square of the Spanish capital, Plaza Mayor, Casa de La Panaderia was built in 1590 and is now governed by the City Council.

Each month, the establishment grants three wedding ceremonies, completely free of charge, in the mesmerising Royal Hall of Casa de la Panaderia.

The interior is embroidered in historic tapestries from the 17th century, creating a unique setting for a wedding.

Up until 1745, the house was utilised by the Spanish monarchs to host celebrations and private events.

The building had suffered two fires in 1672 and 1790 and has been beautifully restored, proving to be a prominent part of the city’s history and culture.

A reservation can be made in person, at Calle Mayor 72, or through Madrid´s website.

An appropriate application has to be filled out and sent to the Registro Civil Unico.

All days of the month, except Saturdays are free of charge. Saturdays cost €120.