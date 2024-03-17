By Anna Ellis • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 8:25

Salt, sea, and towers: Tracing the origins and rich history of Torrevieja. Image: Autoridad Portuaria de Alicante.

Torrevieja owes its existence to the sea, two saltwater lagoons, and the towers that gave it its name.

These elements played crucial roles in both the economy and defense of the coast for centuries.

While Torrevieja is a relatively young city, archaeological finds dating back to Roman times, like amphorae, anchors, and human remains, suggest an early human presence in the La Mata area.

Evidence also indicates Roman use of the salt flats, with remains of a factory found on the northern shore of La Mata lagoon used for salt extraction and processing.

The history of Torrevieja is brief but rich.

The first documented settlement was a small fishing village near Cornuda Cove during the Middle Ages.

However, it wasn’t until 1770 that Torrevieja began to take shape as a village around the Torre Vieja tower.

Its growth was fueled by activities like salt extraction, fishing, and maritime trade.

Salt mining was the primary driver of population growth, but agriculture also played a significant role.

Nearby farms produced various crops such as cereals, vines, almonds, and figs.

One such ancient farm, La Ceñuela, dates back to 1308 and underscores the importance of agriculture in the region’s history.