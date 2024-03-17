Second shooting in one week in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Puerto Banus - shots fired
A young man was shot and wounded early on the morning of Saturday March 16 in Marbella after a new shooting incident in the area. The National Police have opened an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the area of Puerto Banus. The victim has been admitted to the Hospital Clínico de Málaga.
This is the second incident involving firearms in Marbella in a week, both in very close proximity. The previous shooting did not involve any injuries, but on this occasion it has been reported that a man in his 20s has been admitted to hospital with several gunshot wounds.
According to the National Police, the incident took place at around 1.30am in the morning when they received reports that shots had been fired. In all, more than a dozen shots were fired around Avenida José Banús, one of the main thoroughfares and commercial areas in this part of Marbella.
This is the third shooting in Marbella in just over a month, all of them in the area of Nueva Andalucía and Puerto Banús. On Monday March 11, shots were fired in Calle Juan Belmonte, where there were no casualties. And, on February 10, a man was shot and wounded in Calle Yedras de Marbella, in Nueva Andalucía.
