Torremolinos Holy Week

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 9:56

Processions and concerts Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos will celebrate Holy Week with processions and parish concerts.

The procession to start Semana Santa will take place on Friday March 22 at 8pm departing from Calle Horacio Lengo, from the courtyard of the Cristo Resucitado Church. The throne will be carried by 80 men accompanied by the Gitanos de Málaga Bugle and Drum Band.

On Palm Sunday, March 24, the procession of Jesús at his entry into Jerusalem will set off from the Iglesia Madre del Buen Consejo at 11am. On March 29, Good Friday, the procession will leave at 7pm from the Madre del Buen Consejo Church

The Santa María del Mar Choir will give a Holy Week concert in the Santa María del Mar Parish Church on Saturday March 23 at 7.15pm. The group will perform sacred works by Spanish composers as well as Bach, Elgar, Fauré and the “Ubi Caritas” by the young Norwegian composer Ola Gjielo.