By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 9:20

Photo: Facebook / Coral Magnum Mysterium

The Mirador del Carmen in Estepona will be the venue for the traditional Sacred Music Concert by the Magnum Mysterium Choir to celebrate the start of Semana Santa (Easter week).

It will take place on Saturday March 23 and will begin at 8pm with ‘Ave María’ by Miguel Asins Arbó, conducted by Miguel Ángel Garrido Sánchez. Admission is free.

The Magnum Mysterium Choir has been performing in and around Estepona for more than 30 years. Originally called Villa de Estepona, it was founded in 1987. In its beginnings it was set up as a Chamber Choir focused on the study and performance of classical music and, throughout its career, it has been incorporating into its repertoire works of all styles and from all times, from music from Eastern countries to popular film music and scores by contemporary composers.

Award winning choir

In 1992, the Choir was constituted as a non-profit Cultural Association with the aim of promoting the study and practice of quality choral music. It has given concerts in various cities throughout Spain and has participated in international competitions and exchanges. In 2011 the choir won the Torre Almenara prize and was awarded the “Esteponero del Año 2012” prize by the Rotary International Club.

Its principal conductor, Miguel Ángel Garrido Sánchez, professor emeritus of the Manuel Carra Professional Conservatory in Malaga, currently devotes his activity to conducting choirs, thus continuing a long career in the teaching of choral music which he combines with his activity as an organist.