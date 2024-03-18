Calling all classic cars!

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 19:56
Image: Classic cars in Inca
Credit: Annie Christmas
Anyone still wishing to register for the Classic Car Club’s Mallorca Golf 50 anniversary drive on Saturday 23rd March 2024 should do so now.
The booking registration for this event closes on Wednesday 20, as the restaurant must be informed of numbers and food choices in good time. Seats at the restaurant are limited.
The meeting point for the drive on is the restaurant Tafona Son Catiu, Carretera de Inca a, Ma-3440, km 3,8 07300 Llubi.
Anyone just wanting to go along for the drive should also register, so that the route printing numbers can be we can organised.
This Classic Car Club has been organised by Gaston Westphal.
Euro Weekly News wishes you a pleasant drive!
