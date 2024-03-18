Red Cross Donation

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:30

Caring for Calpe donation check to Cruz Roja Credit: Cruz Roja, Facebook

This month, Caring for Calpe, made another meaningful contribution to Cruz Roja, aiding the young people and children of the municipality.

A presentation of the €1,000 donation was held in Calpe, to aid the local youths in need. This was one of the many achievements of Calpe´s charity store which has been supporting the town for the past 22 years.

Caring for Calpe is a compact second-hand store with gems of pre-loved clothes, jewellery and household goods, offered for appealing bargains.

The shop is operated entirely by English-speaking volunteers who have been lifting the community for years. Every single purchase and donation in the store goes to a good cause of strengthening the municipality.

From local schools to children’s homes, Caritas, and the Guardia Civil, Caring for Calpe assists every sector of the town and invites you to donate unwanted items or purchase retro items with a story, to make a difference.

Open every day except Sunday, from 10am until 1.30pm and from 10.30am on Fridays.

Located in Gabriel Miro, Galerias Mar Azul, across Druni, Calpe.