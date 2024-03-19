By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 10:29

Bavarian Parliament draws the line: Rudeness no longer tolerated. Image: Stiftung Maximilianeum.

Bavaria’s state parliament, known as the Maximilianeum, is tackling rude behaviour among its members by introducing fines for offensive language during debates.

Led by the President, Ilse Aigner, this move has received backing from all parties except the far-right AfD.

The decline in respectful discussions, especially since the populist party joined in 2018, has raised concerns, as reported by BR24.

Under the new rule, fines will vary depending on how offensive the language is.

Initial offences could lead to fines of up to €2,000, while repeat offences may result in fines of up to €4,000.

Offending MPs could also be kicked out of the session and banned from attending up to ten subsequent meetings, which could mean a six-month suspension.

Decisions on fines will be made by the parliament leadership after carefully reviewing each case, and MPs will have a chance to object.

It’s worth noting that Bavaria’s Parliament isn’t the first in Germany to take such action; the federal parliament, the Bundestag, introduced similar penalties in 2021, though with lower fines: 1,000 euros for first-time offences and €2,000 for repeat ones.

Other state parliaments, like those in North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg, also impose fines for disrespectful behaviour.