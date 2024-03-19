British soldiers ‘expelled’ from Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 11:47

British military deployment at Gibraltar. Credit: RoyalGIBRegt/X

Several British soldiers were recently sent back to Gibraltar by Spanish authorities after they entered Spain without following proper protocols.

On Monday, March 19, four British soldiers, who had arrived in Gibraltar on a civilian flight and possessed return tickets, checked into a four-star hotel in La Linea de la Concepcion, next to the gateway that divides Gibraltar from Spain. They initially passed as tourists, according to official Spanish sources.

Spanish – Gibraltar border check

Two of the soldiers attempted to cross back into Gibraltar later that night. Upon being questioned by the Spanish police about their entry, they revealed their military identities, stating, they were ‘going to work’ and presented their military documentation.

This raised flags as they did not meet the Schengen Border Code requirements for non-EU citizens entering EU territory.

Spanish officials then instructed them to inform their companions to gather their belongings and return to Gibraltar. This incident highlights a rare instance of military personnel being returned after entering Spanish territory.

Negotiations and naval manoeuvres

The backdrop to this incident includes recent British Navy manoeuvres in the waters around Gibraltar, which Spain claims as its own. These exercises involved high-speed movements and blank firings, intensifying the scrutiny of military activities in the area.

This event unfolds as the European Union and the United Kingdom are poised to start the 18th round of negotiations for a Gibraltar Treaty.

Aimed at integrating the British colony within the European Schengen area, these talks seek to create an ‘area of shared prosperity’ with free movement of people and goods.

Jose Manuel Albares, the Spanish Foreign Minister, emphasised the goal of ‘demolishing the Fence’, setting aside sovereignty claims for the time being.

The British Ministry of Defence employs 952 individuals in Gibraltar, with a significant civilian component.

Annually, Gibraltar sees the temporary presence of 12,000 to 14,000 British Armed Forces members. This incident with the four soldiers underscores the complex interplay between military presence and international diplomacy in the region.