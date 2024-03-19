By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 18:36

Pick up a travel bargain: FlixBus leading the way. Image: FlixBus / Facebook.

Travellers are increasingly choosing greener transportation options, and one company leading the charge is FlixBus.

They offer a wide network of bus routes across Europe, providing a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative to flying or driving.

Started in 2011 to compete with other long-distance coach companies, FlixBus has grown quickly, serving over 5,000 destinations in 40+ countries.

They connect big cities and remote spots, giving travellers lots of options.

FlixBus isn’t just in Europe; it also operates in North America, South America, and Asia, making sustainable travel more accessible worldwide.

Plus, they keep prices low, with some tickets as cheap as £2.99 (€3.50).

But what really makes FlixBus stand out is its focus on sustainability.

By taking FlixBus instead of driving or flying, passengers can cut down on their carbon footprint.

According to FlixBus’s calculations, they emit about 26g of CO2-equivalent per passenger per kilometre in Europe.

That’s roughly 16 per cent less than driving the same route in an average car, according to the German Environment Agency.