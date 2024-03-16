10 sustainable beaches are in Europe

Sandbanks Beach

In the UK stands out as the top choice for its sustained Blue Flag status over 30 years, indicating exceptional cleanliness. Praised by visitors for its pristine sands and community-driven cleanliness efforts, the beach offers a perfect family-friendly setting, complete with a nearby children’s play area. Its panoramic views encompass Studland, Old Harry Rocks, and on clear days, even the Isle of Wight.

Galissas Beach

Ranked fifth on Tripadvisor’s list, this secluded bay on the western coast of the greek Syros Island offers an ideal setting for snorkeling adventures.

Nestled between towering cliffs, the calm, shallow waters here allow snorkelers to explore comfortably, with some areas reaching only waist-deep even at a distance from the shore.

Visitors praise the beach for its pristine waters and excellent accessibility, particularly catering to people with disabilities.

After enjoying a refreshing swim and basking in the sun, venture into the nearby village to savor the unique culinary delights at local taverns. Don’t miss the spectacular view from the Agia Pakou chapel or the chance to explore the ancient ruins of Galissas town.