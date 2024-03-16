10 sustainable beaches are in Europe

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 12:41
SandBank / Unplash
In the UK stands out as the top choice for its sustained Blue Flag status over 30 years, indicating exceptional cleanliness. Praised by visitors for its pristine sands and community-driven cleanliness efforts, the beach offers a perfect family-friendly setting, complete with a nearby children’s play area. Its panoramic views encompass Studland, Old Harry Rocks, and on clear days, even the Isle of Wight.
Ranked fifth on Tripadvisor’s list, this secluded bay on the western coast of the greek Syros Island offers an ideal setting for snorkeling adventures.
Nestled between towering cliffs, the calm, shallow waters here allow snorkelers to explore comfortably, with some areas reaching only waist-deep even at a distance from the shore.
Visitors praise the beach for its pristine waters and excellent accessibility, particularly catering to people with disabilities.
After enjoying a refreshing swim and basking in the sun, venture into the nearby village to savor the unique culinary delights at local taverns. Don’t miss the spectacular view from the Agia Pakou chapel or the chance to explore the ancient ruins of Galissas town.
Nestled within the Ayia Napa resort in Cyprus, is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and powdery white sands. Stretching 500 meters along the coast, this beach boasts a Blue Flag accolade for its cleanliness. Its name originates from the nearby Nissi islet, accessible by foot through the shallow waters.
Considered one of Cyprus’s most picturesque beaches, Nissi offers a tranquil eastern end perfect for relaxation, contrasting with the lively western end famous for its nightlife scene. The Nissi Bay Beach Bar stands as a hub of music and festivities, hosting an array of vibrant activities during peak months.For those seeking a sustainable option with a lively twist, Nissi Beach presents an enticing choice.
Seven of the top 10 most sustainable beaches were in Europe across the UK, Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Spain.
Apart from the European beaches, the top 10 list of the most sustainable beaches included Radhanagar Beach in India, Corniche Beach in the UAE, and Camp’s Bay Beach in South Africa.
Within Europe, Saundersfoot Beach in Wales secured the third position, while Mellieha in Malta claimed the seventh spot. Additionally, Myrtos Beach in Greece and Playa Blanca in Lanzarote, Spain, also made it onto Tripadvisor’s prestigious list.
