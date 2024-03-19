By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 14:07

Triathlon open for registration Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Playas de Torremolinos Triathlon is now open for registration, a competition organised by the Torremolinos Triathlon Club, with the collaboration of the Sports Delegation, which will be held on Sunday April 28.

The sporting event, which is celebrating its sixth edition, will once again be held in sprint mode, with 750 metres of swimming in the sea, 20.5 kilometres of cycling and 5.5 kilometres of running, offering a maximum of 400 places, 30 relay teams and 45 pairs.

Those interested in taking part in this sporting event, which will start at 9am on the Los Álamos beach, can confirm their presence in the event until April 22 on the website

The registration fee is €27 for federated triathletes, €34 for non-federated triathletes, €45 for relay teams and €56 for pairs.

The competition is again this year part of the 24th provincial triathlon circuit of the Diputación de Málaga and also offers for this edition new categories such as relays and pairs, in a sporting event in which triathletes can participate from youth to veteran category as well as Paralympic triathletes.

Torremolinos will be the first triathlon of the provincial circuit, which will also feature races this year in Benalmádena, Estepona and Mijas.