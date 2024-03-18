Walk, Run, Cycle, Swim and eat cake!

By Julian Philips • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 9:41

Ready to set off along the Mojacar promenade. Credit: Los Bandidos

Set up in 2018 ‘Los Bandidos’ started as a small group of people who enjoyed running, cycling, swimming and of course, drinking coffee and eating cake.

Today they are a much larger group of the same like-minded individuals made up of residents, regular visitors and holiday makes who come to Mojacar.

Meeting every Wednesday to walk, jog or run the 5k of the ‘Mojacar Paseo Maritimo’, they also have a cycling group that meets on Tuesdays, Thursday and Sundays and a group of sea swimmers that meet Wednesday afternoons.

Marathons and Triathlons

With all these activities covered and their membership and skill levels growing, they now also take part in races, from 5k fun runs to full scale marathons and triathlons, where they often find themselves on the winner’s podium.

Not forgetting the coffee and cakes, they are a very social bunch of people and always enjoy having a post activity coffee, cake or even breakfast. This social spirit is also carried forward in their keenness to integrate and support the local community and they hold regular social events supporting the Local Red Cross food bank.