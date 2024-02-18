By Anna Ellis • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 9:10

Run, Torrevieja, run! Excitement builds for 36th half marathon and 5K race. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja.

The Sports Councilor of Torrevieja City Council, Diana Box Alonso has shared the details of the upcoming Torrevieja Half Marathon and 5K race.

Set for Sunday, February 25, the event will wind through the streets of Torrevieja.

This year, the Test Record financial prize of 300 euros is a notable addition.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Running the coastal path

Starting and ending at Paseo de La Libertad, the event expects around 1,500 runners for both races.

The Royal Spanish Athletics Federation (RFEA) officially approves the courses and caters to participants with functional diversity, including those with physical, auditory, visual, and intellectual disabilities.

Both races adhere to RFEA regulations, with specific maximum completion times: 45 minutes for the 5K and two hours and forty-five minutes for the Half Marathon.

Participants must be at least 14 for the 5K and 18 for the Half Marathon, with no upper age limit.

The 36th edition of the Half Marathon will draw runners from various nationalities, including European and non-European athletes.

Registration remains open until thirty minutes before each race.

Participants will receive a runner’s bag containing an exclusive technical t-shirt by JOMA, a commemorative gym sack, isotonic drinks, and sports supplements.

Finishers will also receive a commemorative medal, with the option for free engraving.