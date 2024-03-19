Spain´s historic Easter 2024

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 21:45

Benidorm beach Credit: Miguel Del Costa, Pexels

This year, Spain is breaking records, reaching its highest rate of tourists during the Semana Santa (The Holy Week).

The Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, declared Easter in Spain to be “historic” in 2024. He stated that the country is expecting to receive two million more tourists and a 3,700 billion increase in tourist spending in the upcoming months.

This spring season is benefiting the country’s economy on a huge scale, with a high anticipation of booking during Spain’s spectacular summer holidays.

The Tourism Board revealed that tourist occupancy would reach as high as 70 per cent across Spain.

Costa del Sol, the Canary Islands and Alicante were listed as the most popular locations for tourists, with occupancy rates being 90 per cent this spring.