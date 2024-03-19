Spain´s historic Easter 2024

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 21:45
Benidorm beach
Credit: Miguel Del Costa, Pexels
This year, Spain is breaking records, reaching its highest rate of tourists during the Semana Santa (The Holy Week).
The Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, declared Easter in Spain to be “historic” in 2024. He stated that the country is expecting to receive two million more tourists and a 3,700 billion increase in tourist spending in the upcoming months.
This spring season is benefiting the country’s economy on a huge scale, with a high anticipation of booking during Spain’s spectacular summer holidays.
The Tourism Board revealed that tourist occupancy would reach as high as 70 per cent across Spain.
Costa del Sol, the Canary Islands and Alicante were listed as the most popular locations for tourists, with occupancy rates being 90 per cent this spring.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.