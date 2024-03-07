Spain’s Easter train travel deals unveiled

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 12:04

Easter travel promotion. Credit: Iryo oficial/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Several Spanish rail networks have announced travel promotions for people looking for affordable getaways this spring.

Easter, which is celebrated from March 24 to March 31 this year, is the perfect occasion for a journey, enhanced by the promise of warmer weather and the blossoming of spring.

Ouigo’s Tempting Offers

Among the key players, Ouigo is enticing travellers with fares starting at €9 for adults and €7 for children aged four to 13.

These tickets cover popular destinations including Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, Albacete, Tarragona, Zaragoza, and Barcelona.

For those hesitant to make plans in advance, Ouigo has introduced a ‘Time to Think’ option. This feature lets you hold a booking at a set price for up to 48 hours or seven days, for a small fee of €2.

Iryo: Modern Travel Reimagined

Iryo, known for operating some of Europe’s most contemporary trains, connects passengers to a huge range of cultural, historical, and natural attractions.

Cities like Madrid, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Valencia, Cuenca, Alicante, Cordoba, Malaga, Sevilla, Albacete, and Antequera are within easy reach.

While not the cheapest, Iryo prioritises customer flexibility. Its starting price of €18 includes the option to alter travel dates, with customers only covering the price difference and an additional 15 per cent for changes.

Avlo: Broad Horizons at Low Costs

Renfe’s Avlo service presents low-cost tickets to various Spanish locales, including Sevilla, Jerez de la Frontera, Cordoba, Malaga, Granada, Alicante, Barcelona, Zamora, Toledo, and Valladolid.

This initiative by Renfe encompasses AVE, Avlo, and Long Distance trains, catering to budget-conscious travellers eager to explore Spain’s rich landscapes and cities.

Train operators like Ouigo, Iryo, and Avlo are making it easier than ever to explore Spain during the Easter holidays.

With options ranging from high-speed modern comforts to budget-friendly travels, there’s something to suit every type of traveller and budget.