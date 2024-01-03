Renfe’s Ground-Breaking Travel Discounts

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 11:37

Image of Renfe train carriage. Credit: Kiev.Victor/shutterstock.com

RENFE, Spain’s national railway company, has recently rolled out an array of discounts, targeting a specific group of passengers.

It was recently announced that Renfe has introduced the ‘Gold Card’ scheme, aimed at individuals with a permanent disability.

This card, strictly personal and non-transferable, is designed for those with a disability rating of 33 per cent or higher, it is also available to those over the age of 18 with a permanent disability.

Affordable Travel

For those whose disability is assessed at 65 per cent or greater, and require the assistance of a companion, the ‘Gold Card with companion’ is an excellent option.

Priced at €6 for one year, €12 for two years, and €15 for three years, these cards offer substantial savings. The discounts extend to 25 per cent off on AVE and Long Distance trains, 25 or 40 per cent on Avant trains, and at least 40 per cent on Media Distancia trains.

Commuters on Cercanias can also enjoy a 40 per cent reduction, along with discounted access to Cercanias and Feve services. Furthermore, for individuals with a disability of 65 per cent or more, the benefit of travelling with a companion, who also enjoys the same discounts, is available.

Gold Cards can be purchased at train stations, selected banks, and travel agencies. Renewals are easily done via Renfe’s website, with payment options including credit, debit card, or Bizum.

Complimentary Season Tickets In 2024

Under a recent agreement between PSOE and Sumar, it was confirmed that free transport for frequent travellers will continue as an anti-crisis measure in 2024.

From January 1, 2024, a Renfe season ticket valid for the first four months of the year will be available.

This ticket, requiring a deposit of €10 for Cercanias and €20 euros for Media Distancia, allows up to four daily journeys between two chosen stations.

Upon completing at least 16 trips within four months, passengers can claim a refund of their deposit and renew the pass for the next quarter.

Middle Distance Travel

Changes have also been made to Media Distancia season ticket usage to combat reservation misuse.

Now, travellers must make or cancel reservations at least one hour before their trip. Failure to comply three times within a specified period will result in a 30-day suspension from purchasing new passes.

Renfe has announced further measures for Media Distancia and Avant high-speed trains, set to take effect from March 1, 2024.