Spain set for unusual Easter warmth

By John Ensor •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 9:49
Long-term Easter forecast.
Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com
Could this Easter be another record-breaker for Spain? Forecasts are hinting at a significantly warmer March, challenging the norms for the spring period.
The initial predictions from meteorologists reveal that Spain is poised to experience above-average temperatures for the majority of March.
By the end of the month, which aligns with Easter holidays, warmer temperatures are expected to spread across the country.
The month is set to kick off with the first two weeks seeing higher-than-usual temperatures along the Mediterranean coast. This warmth will stretch to the eastern Cantabrian Sea, central Spain, and the southwest as the month progresses.
By Easter, the eastern half of the peninsula, including areas like Catalonia, alongside the Balearic and Canary Islands, will particularly feel the heat.
Historical data usually pegs average temperatures around 11 degrees, with highs near 15. This year, these figures are likely to be surpassed.
When it comes to rainfall, predictions are less certain but currently suggest normal levels for most of Spain. The northwest could see slightly more precipitation than usual.
However, for Catalonia and regions grappling with drought, no unusual rainfall is anticipated ahead of Easter. March’s weather is notoriously fickle, especially regarding rain, so forecasts may evolve.
The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) echoes these sentiments in its quarterly forecast for early 2024, indicating warmer than average conditions from February through at least April.
The Mediterranean regions, including the Valencian Community, Murcia, Andalucia, and the islands, are most likely to feel the warmer weather. Galicia is the only area expected to receive more rain than usual.
As the days inch closer to Easter, all eyes will be on how these forecasts adjust. Spain’s weather, especially in March, is unpredictable. Yet, the current consensus points towards a warmer and mostly dry start to spring, aligning with broader climate trends affecting the region.
The balance between enjoying the unexpected warmth and managing its implications on water scarcity and agriculture will be key.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
It´s certainly not unusually warm where I am, the daytime temperatures for the next 10 days are set to be around 10C and the nights as cold as 3C. That´s pretty chilly!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.