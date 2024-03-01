Spain set for unusual Easter warmth

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 9:49

Could this Easter be another record-breaker for Spain? Forecasts are hinting at a significantly warmer March, challenging the norms for the spring period.

The initial predictions from meteorologists reveal that Spain is poised to experience above-average temperatures for the majority of March.

By the end of the month, which aligns with Easter holidays, warmer temperatures are expected to spread across the country.

Warmth across the board

The month is set to kick off with the first two weeks seeing higher-than-usual temperatures along the Mediterranean coast. This warmth will stretch to the eastern Cantabrian Sea, central Spain, and the southwest as the month progresses.

By Easter, the eastern half of the peninsula, including areas like Catalonia, alongside the Balearic and Canary Islands, will particularly feel the heat.

Historical data usually pegs average temperatures around 11 degrees, with highs near 15. This year, these figures are likely to be surpassed.

Rainfall remains average

When it comes to rainfall, predictions are less certain but currently suggest normal levels for most of Spain. The northwest could see slightly more precipitation than usual.

However, for Catalonia and regions grappling with drought, no unusual rainfall is anticipated ahead of Easter. March’s weather is notoriously fickle, especially regarding rain, so forecasts may evolve.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) echoes these sentiments in its quarterly forecast for early 2024, indicating warmer than average conditions from February through at least April.

The Mediterranean regions, including the Valencian Community, Murcia, Andalucia, and the islands, are most likely to feel the warmer weather. Galicia is the only area expected to receive more rain than usual.

Keeping an eye on the climate

As the days inch closer to Easter, all eyes will be on how these forecasts adjust. Spain’s weather, especially in March, is unpredictable. Yet, the current consensus points towards a warmer and mostly dry start to spring, aligning with broader climate trends affecting the region.

The balance between enjoying the unexpected warmth and managing its implications on water scarcity and agriculture will be key.