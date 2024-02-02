AEMET set date for widespread Spanish rainfall

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Feb 2024 • 18:27

Ready for rain. Credit: Masarik/Shutterstock.com

Is Spain ready for a change in the weather? After enjoying an unusually warm period, the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has forecasted a significant shift.

Make the most of the spring-like conditions, because as from Thursday, February 8, to Sunday, February 11, Spain is set to experience widespread rainfall, marking an end to the dry spell that lasted for three weeks.

A break from the dry spell

This announcement comes after Spain witnessed spring-like temperatures following mid-January, deviating from the norm with less precipitation and higher-than-average thermometer readings.

AEMET’s forecasts had previously shown a pattern consistent with anticyclonic conditions, leading to temperatures reaching or surpassing 20 degrees Celsius in many regions.

Notably, Almeria saw highs of 28 degrees, while Granada, Murcia, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Girona, and Seville enjoyed temperatures in the mid-20s.

Anticipated rainfall and temperature trends

‘After three weeks without significant rain, starting on Thursday [February 8] and ending on Sunday [February 11] an episode of widespread rain is expected throughout Spain,’ AEMET shared on Twitter.

The agency predicts ‘very large accumulations’ on the peninsular Atlantic front and lesser amounts on the Mediterranean and Canary fronts.

Despite the rainy forecast, temperatures are expected to remain warm across Spain, especially on the southern Mediterranean coast, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands, which are more likely to experience drier conditions.

Weather patterns before the rain

Before the rainfall, a humid flow from the north will bring intervals of high clouds to the north of Galicia, the upper Ebro, the Cantabrian Sea, and the east.

Elsewhere, skies will remain clear, though some areas may see low morning clouds or persistent conditions near the Strait of Gibraltar and Alboran Sea.

Morning mists and fogs are also likely in certain regions, alongside haze in the Canary Islands. While maximum temperatures are expected to drop in many inland areas, they will largely stay above seasonal norms.

The shift in weather pattern, bringing rain across Spain, underscores the variability of the country’s climate, moving from weeks of dry and warm conditions to widespread precipitation.

This transition is keenly watched by residents and experts alike, given its implications for water reserves and agriculture.