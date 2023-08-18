By Jo Pugh • 18 August 2023 • 12:09

Another heatwave is fiorecast. Credit: LipikStockMedia/Freepik

AEMET, the state meteorological agency, has warned of a fourth heatwave this coming weekend.

Temperatures are set to climb significantly in the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. They anticipate a range between five and 10 degrees above the usual norms, spiking even further to 15 degrees above average in the northern regions. This latest warm spell is forecast to commence from Sunday, August 20 and persist until Tuesday, August 22.

Rubén del Campo, the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), told Europa Press that it remains plausible that this could mark Spain’s fourth heatwave of the summer.

During this period, temperatures are poised to surpass the 35 degree mark in a considerable portion of Spain and the Balearic Islands.

Numerous regions across the country will also encounter tropical nights with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees.

Notably, inland areas of the central and southern peninsula, as well as the Mediterranean region, will experience exceptionally warm nights.

As outlined by Rubén del Campo, this heatwave will span three days, characterised by elevated daytime highs for this time of the year.

Turning to peak temperatures, expect readings of up to 40 degrees in the valleys encompassing the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana, and Guadalquivir, along with other localised zones including Andalucia.

As Mediterranean regions reach such elevated figures, the combination of elevated relative humidity will contribute to a pronounced sensation of discomfort.

In summary, a substantial rise in temperatures is on the horizon for this weekend across the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

AEMET warned of the “extreme” risk of fires given the low rainfall, high temperatures and environmental dryness.

Please refer to our fire advice page to be prepared in the case of a wildfire near you. It contains the latest information and advice.

