By Jo Pugh • 18 August 2023 • 12:09
Another heatwave is fiorecast. Credit: LipikStockMedia/Freepik
AEMET, the state meteorological agency, has warned of a fourth heatwave this coming weekend.
Temperatures are set to climb significantly in the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. They anticipate a range between five and 10 degrees above the usual norms, spiking even further to 15 degrees above average in the northern regions. This latest warm spell is forecast to commence from Sunday, August 20 and persist until Tuesday, August 22.
Rubén del Campo, the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), told Europa Press that it remains plausible that this could mark Spain’s fourth heatwave of the summer.
Numerous regions across the country will also encounter tropical nights with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees.
Notably, inland areas of the central and southern peninsula, as well as the Mediterranean region, will experience exceptionally warm nights.
As outlined by Rubén del Campo, this heatwave will span three days, characterised by elevated daytime highs for this time of the year.
Turning to peak temperatures, expect readings of up to 40 degrees in the valleys encompassing the Ebro, Tagus, Guadiana, and Guadalquivir, along with other localised zones including Andalucia.
In summary, a substantial rise in temperatures is on the horizon for this weekend across the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.
AEMET warned of the “extreme” risk of fires given the low rainfall, high temperatures and environmental dryness.
Please refer to our fire advice page to be prepared in the case of a wildfire near you. It contains the latest information and advice.
Let us know in the comments box below.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.