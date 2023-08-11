By Jo Pugh • 11 August 2023 • 9:55
Temperatures are expected to reach record levels. Viorel Vașadi/Pixabay
Meteorologists have warned the third heatwave in Spain could be the “most extreme of the summer”, triggering widespread weather alerts.
A spate of heat waves stretching across southern Europe has pushed temperatures in parts of Spain to uncomfortable levels in recent weeks.
Temperatures in Seville on Friday, August 11 are expected to reach 45 degrees.
In the third heatwave in a matter of weeks, much of the southern part of the country was on orange alert on Thursday, August 10, with temperatures surging above 40 centigrade in parts of southern Spain.
AEMET, the meteorological agency also issued maximum red alerts for parts of Andalusia in the south, the Madrid region in the centre, and the Valencian community.
The heatwaves recorded in Spain this summer have also worsened a prolonged drought, lowering reservoir levels as water evaporation and consumption increase, prompting authorities in Catalonia to impose restrictions.
The mercury soared to 46.8 degrees Celsius (116.2 Fahrenheit) at Valencia airport, shattering the previous record of 43.4 Celsius set on July 6, 1986, the state weather agency Aemet said.
Although many may think that summer temperatures have always been high in Spain, the prolonged heat has usually been broken by summer storms, enabling the land and air temperatures to cool down to a more comfortable level.
Advice during heat waves is to keep out of the sun and stay in the cool. Traditionally, the Spanish close all of their shutters, keeping their homes in darkness during the daytime in order to keep the heat out of their homes.
Bars and restaurants rely on summer trade and tourists. These establishments have no choice but to use air conditioning inside, increasing their costs as clients take shelter from the heat. Those inland normally close during August as they are not reliant on the summer trade.
One business, Oceana Club, located near Calpe in the Costa Blanca North, is located beside the sea.
“Lunchtime reservations for us are more last minute people popping by for tapas after being on the beach. In the evenings we have been fully booked every single evening, and we have been turning people away, which is absolutely amazing.
After six years we have built up a fabulous reputation and now have repeat clients year after year. The clients don’t seem to be moaning about the heat anymore than normal and we just get used to it, but then we are blessed as we do have the sea breeze”, said the owner, Franco Pearson on Friday, August 11.
Jo Pugh
