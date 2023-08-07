Weather Experts Announce Third HEATWAVE As Hot And Dry African Continental Air Mass Enters Spain

By Chris King • 07 August 2023 • 0:34

Image of Meteored/Tiempo weather map for Spain. Credit: Twitter@MeteoredES

Spain is facing the third heat wave of the summer this week, due to the entry of a mass of warm and dry air from the south.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has forecast record temperatures of between 38 and 44°C in different regions of the territory. Their prediction was based on the ECMWF ensemble forecast (ENS) system .

The weather map from Meteored/Tiempo.com made for rather unpleasant reading as far as excessive heat is concerned, as can be seen in their tweet below. Badahoz could reach 44°C they warned, with Sevilla , Cordoba and Caceres likely to hit 42°C.

Mañana las temperaturas ascenderán 🔼🌡️ de nuevo en la mayor parte de #España: será el primer día de la más que probable #OlaDeCalor. Aquí algunos ejemplos: 🔴 44 ºC en #Badajoz.

🟠 42 ºC en Cáceres, Córdoba o Sevilla.

🟡 41 ºC en Ciudad Real o Jaén. pic.twitter.com/8VP4jfDywy — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) August 6, 2023

According to the weather experts, this latest heatwave will affect a good part of the country. It predicted that the western Cantabrian and Mediterranean coasts will be the areas least affected by high temperatures. The entry of cooler wind from the north this Sunday, August 6, will favor decreases in the northern third of the mainland.

El índice EFI del @ECMWF cuantifica la rareza de un fenómeno. Según este índice, las temperaturas durantw la #OlaDeCalor serán muy inusuales en buena parte de la Península, especialmente el miércoles; el jueves lo serán sobre todo en el tercio oriental. https://t.co/r2mPE93m25 pic.twitter.com/mVdE8wdgp0 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 6, 2023

Values ​​started rising again last Saturday after the passage of Storm Patricia , which had caused a drop in temperatures last week in the mainland and the Balearic Islands,

These ascents will continue in the southern half of the country on Sunday, where temperatures could reach 36-38°C in large areas of the southwestern third of the territory, and 40°C in the valleys of the main river valleys of that area.

¿Qué probabilidad hay de superar 40 ºC durante la #OlaDeCalor?

Será muy alta (superior al 80 o 90 %) el lunes y martes en áreas del sur peninsular. El miércoles, también en la zona centro y puntos del norte; el jueves se trasladará la alta probabilidad al sureste. pic.twitter.com/6RTSXmy7qh — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 6, 2023

Monday, August 7

As of Monday, bands of low pressure coming from North Africa will move northward. After passing through the southwest and later through the west of the country, they will facilitate the entry of a very warm African continental air mass and dry, in the south of the mainland.

This will cause a continuous thermal rise across most parts of Spain, except for the Mediterranean area, where they will drop.

Tuesday, August 8

On Tuesday, the rise in temperatures seen on Monday will continue. This rise will be especially significant in the northern half.

During these first two days of the week, it is likely that temperatures of 40-42°C degrees will be reached in large areas of the southwestern quadrant of the mainland.

Likewise, values ​​of around 36-40°C are predicted in large areas of the northern half, especially in the northwest quadrant. This will affect areas such as Galicia and the interior of the Cantabrian Sea, where until now, according to AEMET, summer has been relatively cool.

Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday could be the hottest day of this latest heatwave. temperatures will continue to climb, affecting mainly the Cantabrian region and the eastern half of the Spanish mainland. It is likely though that values ​​will begin to drop in the western third.

Values ​​could reach or exceed 42-44°C degrees in large parts of the southern half and central area, and 40°C is possible in some parts of eastern Cantabria.

Thursday, August 10

According to the AEMET forecast, it is probable that a drop in temperatures will begin in the north of the country starting on Thursday, and continuing through to Saturday. The rest of the territory will see little change in values.

Temperatures are likely to continue to be very high in a large part of the mainland, although AEMET points to uncertainty as the atmospheric evolution increases, which makes it difficult to establish with any certainty the end of the next heatwave.

Minimum temperatures throughout the week will also be very high. Tropical nights can be expected, with thermometers remaining above 20°C and even in excess of 25°C in the southern half, central zone, and Mediterranean region.