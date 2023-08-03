Temperatures In Some Parts Of Spain Could Drop By 10°C As Storm Patricia And Azores Anticyclone Meet

By Chris King • 03 August 2023 • 21:17

Image of a thermometer. Credit: MVolodymyr/Shutterstock.com

WITH Spain currently experiencing one of the hottest summers in its history, temperatures in some parts of the country could drop quite dramatically.

Episodes of extreme temperatures have seen thermometers reach more than 40ºC in different parts of the national territory recently. Malaga has already hit a high of 42.8ºC, while Andújar reached 40ºC.

However, as reported by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a thermal collapse of about 10ºC is expected in several provincial capitals.

This will occur due to a difference in pressure between the Azores anticyclone and the Patricia storm, lowering values considerably compared to those ​​registered in recent days.

Tiempo inusualmente frío para la época en la mitad norte desde este jueves hasta el sábado. Ya el fin de semana se iniciará un progresivo ascenso térmico, que nos llevará hacia todo lo contrario: #calor muy intenso durante la próxima semana. También inusualmente intenso. pic.twitter.com/VQLxXPKrtI — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 3, 2023

Values will fall this Thursday

Temperatures will drop this Thursday, August 3, in the north of the country. Values ​​between 21ºC and 25ºC will be reached in cities such as Oviedo (21ºC), Vitoria, Lugo, Pamplona and Santander (22ºC), Bilbao, Pontevedra and León (24ºC) and Logroño (25ºC).

Minimums will drop to 9ºC in León, with Burgos not far behind at 11ºC. Palencia and Vitoria can expect 12ºC, Ávila, Lugo, Pamplona, ​​Valladolid and Zamora, 13ºC, and Pontevedra, Salamanca and Soria, 14ºC.

However, this decrease will not be noticeable in areas of the interior southeast, in the Guadalquivir Valley or in Malaga. In fact, in cities like Córdoba and Murcia, it will probably reach 39ºC.

The forecasts suggest that rain could be recorded in parts of Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, the Basque Country, Navarra, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands.

In general, these rains will not be abundant but they could continue for the rest of the day in the eastern Cantabrian Sea. Locally strong storms may also be registered in Tarragona, south of the Valencian Community and west of the Balearic Islands.

Northwesterly winds will cause coastal phenomena in Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, and the Basque Country. In the north of the Canary Islands, isolated weak rains are not ruled out on the islands of greater relief, as well as the entry of high calimas.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 03-08-2023 hasta 09-08-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/47yneRAJDD — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 3, 2023

Friday, August 4

Locally strong showers and storms are also expected on Friday in the northeast of Catalonia and in the Balearic archipelago.

There is also a probability of intense and/or persistent rainfall in the Cantabrian Sea and scattered showers in the southeast and in the Valencian Community. In the province of Malaga, weak rainfall is also probable.

Temperatures will rise in the western third of the mainland but will drop significantly in the interior southeast, eastern Iberia and also in the Pyrenees.

They are expected to drop by up to eight degrees compared to the values ​​recorded this Thursday. However, despite the temperature drop, in the Guadalquivir Valley and in the province of Huelva the mercury could exceed 35ºC.

Winds will blow from the north in a large part of the peninsular territory and will be from the west rolling to the east in the Strait. Strong trade winds will blow in the Canary Islands.

Saturday, August 5

Skies will be slightly cloudy on Saturday and in general, there is the possibility of some light rain in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and the Cantabrian regions. In the Canary archipelago, the skies will also be slightly cloudy.

It should be noted that strong winds will blow in Ampurdán, in the Balearic archipelago and in the Strait, but in the rest of the country, they will remain weak and variable.

The early morning will be quite cool in cities like Burgos, León, Soria and Teruel where the minimum could drop below 10ºC.

However, during the day, the temperatures will increase and in cities like Badajoz, Sevilla and Córdoba the mercury will mark temperatures around 40ºC.

Sunday, August 6

On Sunday, the sun will shine in almost the entire country, with clear skies. Only cloudy intervals are expected with the possibility of some rain in the northeast of the mainland, in the Balearic archipelago, and in some parts of the Cantabrian Sea.

AEMET forecasts indicate the possibility of early morning fog in the upper part of the Ebro and in the interior of Galicia, and that there could be storms in Catalonia during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to rise in the south and drop in the north of the country. Both in the south of Extremadura and in the Guadalquivir Valley, the thermometers will once again reach 40ºC.

As for the winds, they will blow from the northeast on the Atlantic and Cantabrian coasts, tramontana in Ampurdán and in the Balearic Islands, north wind in the Ebro, and strong easterlies in the Strait of Gibraltar.